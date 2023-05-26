ETUC 15th Congress #ETUC50

The 15th Congress of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) will take place from Tuesday 23 to Friday 26 May 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
About 600 national trade union delegates including the General Secretaries and/or Presidents of some 93 national trade union organisations from 41 European countries, 10 European sectoral trade union federations and special guests from Europe and beyond will take part in the event.
European trade union leaders will discuss for four days the trade union demands and priorities to ensure a Fair Deal for Workers. They will exchange views on trade union renewal, on the future of work, on a new economic model for the people and the planet, on the future of Europe and on a stronger ETUC.
The Congress will also celebrate 50 years of the European Trade Union Confederation: 50 years fighting for working people.
The Congress will elect the new ETUC leadership team, approve the 2019 – 2023 Activity Report, amend the ETUC Constitution and adopt key documents including the Berlin Manifesto and the ETUC Action Programme 2023-2027.
Policymakers will also address the Congress, including Olaf Scholz, German Federal Chancellor, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Hubertus Heil, Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Germany, Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights (full list of guest speakers available in the programme).
CVs of the candidates for the ETUC Secretariat: General Secretary: Esther Lynch; Deputy General Secretaries: Isabelle Schömann, Claes-Mikael Ståhl; Confederal Secretaries: Tea Jarc, Giulio Romani, Ludovic Voet.
CVs of the candidates for the ETUC Presidency: President: Wolfgang Katzian ; Vice Presidents: Pepe Álvarez, Čedanka Andrić, Petra Bolster-Damen, Jarkko Eloranta, Inga Ruginienė, Josef Středula, Luc Triangle.
Videos of selected sessions will be available in original language