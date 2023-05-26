ETUC 15th Congress #ETUC50

The 15th Congress of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) will take place from Tuesday 23 to Friday 26 May 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

About 600 national trade union delegates including the General Secretaries and/or Presidents of some 93 national trade union organisations from 41 European countries, 10 European sectoral trade union federations and special guests from Europe and beyond will take part in the event.

European trade union leaders will discuss for four days the trade union demands and priorities to ensure a Fair Deal for Workers. They will exchange views on trade union renewal, on the future of work, on a new economic model for the people and the planet, on the future of Europe and on a stronger ETUC .

The Congress will also celebrate 50 years of the European Trade Union Confederation: 50 years fighting for working people.