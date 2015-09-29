The 13th Congress of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) took place from Tuesday 29 September to Friday 2 October 2015 at the historic Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, France.

Taking part were over 500 national trade union delegates including the General Secretaries and/or Presidents of some 89 national trade union organisations from 39 European countries, 10 European sectoral trade union federations and special guests from Europe and beyond.

The Congress elected a new ETUC leadership team, amended the ETUC Constitution and adopted key documents including the Paris Manifesto, the ETUC Action Programme 2015-2019 and several emergency resolutions.